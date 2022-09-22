Donald Trump

Special Master in Mar-a-Lago Case Asks Trump to Back Up His Allegation That FBI ‘Planted' Evidence

Trump and his lawyers have publicly insinuated on multiple occasions without providing evidence that agents planted evidence during the search

The special master appointed to review documents federal agents seized at Donald Trump’s Florida estate has given the former president until next Friday to back up his allegation that FBI planted evidence in the search on Aug. 8.

Following the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Trump and his lawyers have publicly insinuated on multiple occasions without providing evidence that agents had planted evidence during the search.

“Planting information anyone?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Aug. 12.

