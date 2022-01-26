Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to Retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is set to retire at the end of the current term, sources familiar with his thinking tell NBC News.

At 82 years old, Breyer is the oldest member of the court and one of the three remaining liberal justices. His decision to retire after more than 27 years on the court allows President Joe Biden to appoint a successor who could serve for several decades and, in the short term, maintain the current 6-3 split between conservative and liberal justices.

Biden already has pledged to name the first Black woman to the court, if he gets the chance. Among the names being circulated are California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs. She is a favorite of Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., who made a crucial endorsement of Biden just before the state’s presidential primary last year.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.