Surveillance Video From Jeffrey Epstein’s First Apparent Suicide Attempt ‘No Longer Exists’

The surveillance footage taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell on the day of his first apparent suicide attempt has been permanently deleted, NBC News reported.

Epstein, the disgraced financier who was facing federal sex-trafficking charges, was found semiconscious in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York at about 1:27 a.m. on July 23.

But that video is now gone because MCC officials mistakenly saved footage from a different floor of the federal detention facility, federal prosecutors said in a court filing Thursday.

The FBI made the discovery last week while reviewing a copy of the video provided by MCC officials, prosecutors said.

