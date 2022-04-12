Brooklyn Subway Gunman Wore Gas Mask, Construction Vest

A manhunt for the man who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway car, wounding 10 people and sending dozens running in terror, was still underway hours after the train pulled into a Sunset Park station.

The gunman's identity has not been confirmed, but investigators are combing through videos and speaking to witnesses to piece together clues to help track him down. Police described the suspected shooter as a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said he wore a gas mask, green construction mask and gray hooded sweatshirt when he opened fire at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Experts say at this early stage that the shooting appears to have been an orchestrated attack, though they caution that much could change rapidly as details develop.

Cops believe he acted alone. A motive is under investigation, though right now the all-out manhunt for the gunman is investigators' top priority.

“There are currently no known explosive devices on our subway trains and this is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time," Sewell said.

Police were combing through subway tunnels, based on some witness reports he may have jumped to the tracks, but the gunman remained on the loose as of 12:20 p.m.

Derek French

Five of the shooting victims were said to have been critically wounded. The extent of the other victims' injuries wasn't clear but cops said at least 16 were being treated.

The FDNY says it responded to a call for smoke at the station and found multiple gunshot victims. No details were immediately available on the undetonated devices.

Photos posted to social media showed people bloodied on the platform, and Citizen app footage showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene.

Some of the wounded jumped on another train to flee to the next station, sources said.

Local schools were placed under a shelter in place order, a Department of Education spokesperson said. It's not clear how many were affected. No other information was immediately available.

The NYPD is leading the investigation. Federal investigators with ATF and HSI are also on the scene.