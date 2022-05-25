Timeline: A Look at the Texas School Shooting

A gunman stormed into an elementary school Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers in the United States' deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don't yet know a motive for the shootings.
Here's a summary of what NBC News has learned about the shootings, from state and federal law enforcement officials:
— Salvador Ramos turned 18 on May 16. The next day he bought the first of two AR-15-style rifles.
— On May 18, he bought 375 rounds of ammunition, and on May 20, he bought the second AR-15-type rifle. One was a Smith & Wesson M&P 15. The other was a Daniel Defense Model DDM V7, for which he also bought a laser-aided sight. NBC estimates the total cost was at least $3,500.
— Sometime around 11 a.m. Texas time on Tuesday, he wrote in a Facebook message, "I am going to shoot my grandmother," who is 66. He then shot her in the face and wrote "I shot my grandmother." A bit later, he wrote, "I'm going to shoot an elementary school." The grandmother managed to run to a neighbor's house and report the shooting, and police responded to her house.
U.S. & World
News from around the country and around the globe
A Facebook spokesman says messages posted by the gunman were private. Andy Stone says the messages “were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy.” He says Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
— The shooter took off, driving the grandmother's car, and crashed it in a drainage ditch. He ran toward the school, carrying the Daniel Defense rifle and a backpack with extra ammunition magazines. The Smith & Wesson was found on the ground outside the car.
— A school resource officer confronted him, but the gunman kept going, entered the school, walked into a double classroom, locked the door, and began shooting.
— A law enforcement team -- including local law enforcement and a tactical team from the U.S. Border Patrol -- arrived but was unable to enter the classroom. They finally got the door open when the principal produced a master key.
— CBP officers exchanged gunfire with the gunman, killing him.