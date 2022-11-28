Crime and Courts

Toddler Quinton Simon's Remains Found in Georgia Landfill, FBI Confirms

By The Associated Press

Quinton Simon
Chatham County Police Department

The FBI on Monday confirmed that the bones found in a Georgia landfill are those of a toddler who had been reported missing last month and whose mother was arrested last week on charges including murder.

The FBI used DNA analysis to confirm that the bones belonged to 20-month-old Quinton Simon, the agency said in a news release. Chatham County police said on Nov. 21 that they had arrested Leilani Simon, 22, on charges of malice murder, concealing the death of another person, false reporting and making false statements involving her son.

Simon was being held in the Chatham County Jail, and it wasn't immediately clear Monday whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Simon called police on Oct. 5 to report that her son was missing from his playpen in their home just outside Savannah. The remains that were determined to be Quinton's were found in a landfill on Nov. 18.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

