WATCH: Trump Visits California for Briefing on Wildfires

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit California Monday to be briefed on the deadly and destructive wildfires burning across the state.

Trump is headed to McClellan Park, a former air base just outside Sacramento, White House spokesman Judd Deere said. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he would be meeting with Trump.

Air Force One is expected to touch down at Sacramento McClellan Airport at 10:40 a.m. Roughly 20 minutes later, Trump is slated to be briefed by Cal Fire officials and Newsom.

Newsom and the Democratic governors in Oregon and Washington say the fires burning across the U.S. West are a consequence of climate change, while the Trump administration has blamed poor forest management for the flames that have raced through the region and made the air in places like Portland, Oregon, Seattle and San Francisco some of the worst in the world.

California Governor Gavin Newsom stressed the importance of battling climate change immediately. "What we're experiencing right here is coming to every community all across the United States of America unless we get our act together on climate change."

As Newsom toured a ghostlike landscape destroyed by flames Friday, he called out the “ideological BS” of those who deny the danger.

“The debate is over around climate change. Just come to the state of California, observe it with your own eyes,” he said

He noted that just in the last month, California had its hottest August, with world-record-setting heat in Death Valley. It had 14,000 dry lightning strikes that set off hundreds of fires, some that combined into creating five of the 10 largest fires in the state’s recorded history. And it had back-to-back heat waves.

At a rally in Nevada, Trump blamed the way states have run the land, saying “it is about forest management.” White House adviser Peter Navarro echoed that Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” saying that for many years in California, “particularly because of budget cutbacks, there was no inclination to manage our forests.”