Donald Trump

Trump's ‘White Power' Retweet Set Off ‘Five Alarm Fire' in White House

The video remained on the president’s Twitter page for more than three hours because White House officials couldn’t reach him

US President Donald Trump steps out of his vehicle upon his return to the White House in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2020 after golfing at his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump set off a "five alarm fire" in the White House Sunday morning after he retweeted a video of one of his supporters saying "white power," according to two White House officials.

The video remained on the president’s Twitter page, where he has 82 million followers, for more than three hours because White House officials couldn’t reach him to ask him to delete it, the two officials said. The president was at his golf club in Virginia and had put his phone down, the officials said.

Aides also tried unsuccessfully to reach Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino to ask him to delete the retweet, officials said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus Jun 28

Virus Updates: Government Backtracking as Confirmed Cases Surge

Donald Trump 26 mins ago

AP Sources: White House Aware of Russian Bounties in 2019

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us