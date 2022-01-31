UCSD Students Back on Campus, Return to In-Person Learning

UCSD students returned to in-person learning Monday since switching to virtual learning due to the rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant. Many students tell NBC 7 they are excited to return to in-person learning.

“I’m just out here you know enjoying seeing more people out here,” UCSD Student Jason Unkefer said.

Some students were hesitant when they learned in person classes would resume before eventually opening up to the idea.

“At first I was a little nervous but I got boosted a while ago, so I feel like safe on those terms I feel like UCSD is pretty good about making sure that people know what’s happening like we get the weekly emails that I’ll read and making sure we are getting tested and all my friends said they feel safe so I feel pretty good about it,” UCSD Student Anika Sosa said.

Some classes remain virtual at UCSD.

“One of my writing classes just decided to stay online because I guess a few students couldn’t come back so they just wanted to keep it accessible to everyone – the other one is staying hybrid we’ll see how that turns out,” Sosa said.

Students and staff who return to campus must be vaccinated and boosted within 30 days of becoming eligible.

The University is also requiring a negative PCR test before returning to campus unless the person had COVID-19 within the last 90-days.