US Air Force Plane Crashes Into North Sea

In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, an F-15 Eagle of the 104th Fighter Wing flies over Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, prior to the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn't known.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time (4:40 a.m. EDT). The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing. The base is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of London.

