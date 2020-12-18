Space Force

US Space Force Members Get a New Name: ‘Guardians'

Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year

In this May 15, 2020, file photo, Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman (R), Space Force and Command Senior Enlisted Leader and CMSgt Roger Towberman (L), with Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett present President Donald Trump with the official flag of the United States Space Force in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.
Samuel Corum-Pool/Getty Images

The Trump administration celebrated the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force on Friday by announcing that its members will be known as “guardians.”

Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year.

“It is my honor, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians,” Pence said. “Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come.”

President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for the Space Force in the next administration.

