unemployment

US Unemployment Applications Are Set to Shoot Up Again

Several million more people are expected to have filed for unemployment benefits last week, after nearly 17 million applied for aid in the previous three weeks

By Christopher Rugaber

Signage is displayed on a closed New York State Department of Labor building
Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. government is poised Thursday to announce the latest alarming report on the layoffs that have been sweeping across the economy since the coronavirus outbreak struck hard last month.

Several million more people are expected to have filed for unemployment benefits last week, after nearly 17 million applied for aid in the previous three weeks. It is the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.

All businesses deemed nonessential have been closed in 48 states as the economy has essentially shut down. Some economists say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20% in April, which would be the highest rate since the Great Depression.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

New York

US Coronavirus Updates: 17 Bodies Found in NJ Nursing Home; Brian Allen 1st NFL Player to Test Positive

Joe Biden

Warren Says She Would Be Biden’s Running Mate If Asked

Layoffs have spread beyond services industries such as restaurants and hotels into blue-collar and professional occupations, including software programmers, construction workers and sales jobs. Up to 50 million jobs are vulnerable to coronavirus-related layoffs, economists say — about one-third of all positions in the United States.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

unemploymentcoronavirusEconomy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us