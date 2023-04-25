Australia

US Woman Arrested in Australia After Airport Staff Find a Golden Gun in Her Luggage

The Australian Border Force said staff found the 24-carat gold-plated handgun in the luggage of the 28-year-old, who traveled on a flight from Los Angeles on Sydney.

Australian Border Force

An American woman has been arrested at an airport in Australia after arriving with a 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her luggage.

The 28-year-old woman, who authorities did not identify, was arrested and charged shortly after arriving at Sydney Airport from Los Angeles on Sunday, the Australian Border Force said in a news release.

The border force said the woman had not declared the golden firearm, nor did she hold a permit to import or possess the weapon in Australia, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

If convicted, she can face up to 10 years' imprisonment, the border force said.

