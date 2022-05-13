Visit the ‘Top Gun' House in Oceanside Now Open as a Retro Pie Shop

Anticipation is undoubtedly building for the long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel and that means fans may be itching for a bit of nostalgia before "Maverick" hits theaters on May 24.

Well, we have just the spot for you.

An aviation-themed retro pie shop called "The High Pie" has just opened in the newly-renovated "Top Gun" House and is holding its grand opening on Saturday with an aerial flyover perfectly fitting for its theme.

Jakob Layman/The High Pie

Jakob Layman/The High Pie

You'll recall the Top Gun house was the beachfront home of Maverick's (Tom Cruise) love interest Charlie (Kelly McGillis) in the 1986 film. Maverick rides up to the home during a perfectly San Diego sunset to the fitting tune of "Take My Breath Away." It's a short moment that gave the Victorian-style home quite the local fame.

The bright-blue house was built as a vacation home in 1887 for Dr. Henry Graves. It was moved from its original location in 2020 when a mid-rise beach resort took over the land it previously sat on. Instead of knocking down the historic home -- which would have caused outrage amongst many San Diegans -- the house was towed just up the street where it became part of the Mission Pacific Hotel with a perfect view of the Pacific Ocean.

The home has been fully restored, has a newly redecorated interior and a whole new life as The High Pie, which opened to the public in perfect timing just weeks before Top Gun 2's release date.

The High Pie sells what are known as hand pies, individual pies that look almost like a Pop-Tart and are filled with various fruit compote, like apple and cherry. There is even pies of the fried variety on the menu. Guests can customize their pies with dipping sauces and toppings; and what's a pie if you can't make it a-la-mode?

Jakob Layman/The High Pie

Jakob Layman/The High Pie

If you're really there for the Top Gun nostalgia, The High Pie sells some merch sure to please. Take home a bundle of hand pies in a collectible box themed after the Top Gun House.

Outside, you'll find a refurbished Kawasaki Ninja ZX900 Motorcycle, which is -- you guessed it -- a replica of the one Tom Cruise rode in the 1986 film.

The exterior maintains a similar original blue color and its beachfront feel with a hanging swing on its front porch. Inside, the design team used "bold, retro signage," historical photos, vintage furniture and an upholstered fireplace to embrace the old with a New Americana style. Guests will also see hints of military-inspired decor, including Top Gun set photos.

The High Pie was developed by Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality. Find The High Pie right in front of the Oceanside Pier at 250 N. Pacific Street. The shop is open from 12 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.