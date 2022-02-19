San Diego Padres

WATCH: Driver in Ford Bronco Spins Donuts on Field at Petco Park

A man working in a building near the ballpark in Downtown San Diego captured video of the driver spinning his wheels

By Rafael Avitabile

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A driver in a white Ford Bronco took a joyride on the field at Petco Park Friday morning before he was arrested on a felony vandalism charge, San Diego police confirmed.

Ryan Carlson told NBC 7 he was at work when he spotted the Bronco driving on the playing field.

The stadium has hosted a number of field-altering events this offseason, including Monster Jam and Supercross, and grounds crews have yet to lay down new grass. The all-dirt field offered the driver a fresh canvas for looping and swirling tire tracks.

His antics did cause damage to the field, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki, but no cost estimate was given. NBC 7 reached out to the Padres for comment and the club deferred to police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

San Diego PadresDowntown San DiegoPetco Park
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us