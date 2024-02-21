CPUC suspends Waymo's expansion requests in San Mateo, LA counties

State regulators have suspended Waymo's robotaxi requests in San Mateo and Los Angeles counties.

The suspension comes amid concerns from local leaders about the safety of driverless vehicles and follows the injury of at least one cyclist in San Francisco.

The suspension issued by the California Public Utilities Commission went into effect Wednesday and could last for 120 days.

The decision comes about six months into Waymo operating a driverless taxi service in San Francisco, and as the company was looking to expand into San Mateo County.

“I’m not against the technology, but the technology isn’t ready,” said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepda.

The Board of Supervisors, led by Caneda, pushed back against Waymo’s expansion plans.

“We can’t stop the technology,” Canepa said. “But what we can do, as the technology advances, as local government is provide guardrails, processes, systems to make the technology operate in a safer manner.”

NBC Bay Area spoke with some people in downtown Redwood City, with most saying they wouldn’t miss the driverless cars.

“Not every taxi driver or Uber driver you want to speak to,” said Selma James. “But I think still keeping that part of in-person is important. We’re losing too much of our people contact.”

“I don’t think they’re needed, really. Congestion is already pretty bad as it is,” said Jesse Williams.

Waymo declined to comment on the decision, other than to say that it has dealt with similar delays before.