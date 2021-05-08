Times Square

Woman, Child Shot in New York City's Times Square: Police

Police cordoned off roads around Times Square following the shooting of a woman and toddler, senior NYPD officials said Saturday.
NBC

A woman and a young child were shot Saturday afternoon in New York City's busy Times Square and police were looking for the gunman, authorities said.

The victims, who include a child 3 to 4 years old, were taken to a hospital after being shot shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, a police spokesperson said. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The shooter fled the scene and is being sought by police.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Biden Administration 15 hours ago

Biden Move to Share Vaccine Designed to Spread US Influence

Palestine 15 hours ago

Israel Braces for Weekend Violence After Spate of Shootings and Eviction Protests

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Times SquareNew York
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us