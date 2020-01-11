Officer-Involved Shooting Occurs Near Culver City/Los Angeles Border

An officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday near the Culver City/Los Angeles border, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 12:54 p.m. in the area of Sepulveda and Venice boulevards, said Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 12:54 p.m. and there were no transports, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Culver City Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene just prior

to Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, but it wasn't immediately clear

if anyone was taken to a hospital.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.