Officer Suffers Minor Injury During Shooting in Alhambra

A police officer in Alhambra suffered a minor injury during an officer-involved shooting, and a domestic violence suspect was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, a police lieutenant said Sunday.

The suspect was later identified as Juan Gabriel Miranda, 46, who was booked on felony charges stemming from a domestic violence incident, in addition to assault charges on officers, Alhambra Police Lt. Tai Seki said.

Officers were sent to a report of domestic violence at a home in the 1900 block of South Primose Avenue at 8:35 p.m. Saturday and spoke to the alleged victim. Miranda had fled the scene in his vehicle prior to the officers' arrival, Seki said.

"Several minutes later, while the officers were conducting their investigation, the known suspect had returned to the area is his vehicle," he said. "Officers gave orders to the suspect to stop and exit his vehicle. A gunshot was heard as the suspect fled in the direction of the officers, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Moments later, the suspect drove back into the area at which time a second officer-involved shooting occurred, Seki said.

Miranda stopped his vehicle and following a short standoff, officers used bean-bag rounds on him. He was then taken into custody without incident. He was not struck by gunfire.

"No officers were struck by gunfire, but one officer did sustain a minor injury during the incident," Seki said.

