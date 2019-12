One person was killed when a car went airborne and crashed into a Simi Valley home.

One of two people trapped inside the Nissan died, according to firefighters. The other is in critical condition after the crash near Sycamore Drive and Morley Street that left the car on its roof.

A third person was ejected from the car and hospitalized in serious condition.

No one inside the home was injured.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.