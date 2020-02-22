One Man Dead After Pacoima Shooting

A man was killed and another person was injured after a shooting Saturday morning in Pacoima.

The death occurred in the 12700 block of Montague Street and that person was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:29 a.m., according to the coroner's office.

The victim was a 27-year-old man, police said. The other injured victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. According to police there was a gathering happening at the backyard of the location where the shooting took place.

A watch commander at the LAPD's Foothill station nor a representative from the department's Media Relations Section could be reached for further details.