Pacoima

One Man Dead After Pacoima Shooting

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man was killed and another person was injured after a shooting Saturday morning in Pacoima.

The death occurred in the 12700 block of Montague Street and that person was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:29 a.m., according to the coroner's office.

The victim was a 27-year-old man, police said. The other injured victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. According to police there was a gathering happening at the backyard of the location where the shooting took place.

News

Top news of the day

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Federal Judge Blocks Move of Coronavirus Patients to Costa Mesa

LA County 6 hours ago

Police Search for Person Who Killed Man in Santa Fe Springs

A watch commander at the LAPD's Foothill station nor a representative from the department's Media Relations Section could be reached for further details.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pacoimashooting
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us