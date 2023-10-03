One man shot and killed in Cudahy, next to an elementary school

Authorities are looking for a shooter who killed a man and injured another in Cudahy just steps away from an elementary school.

The double shooting happened Monday night after 9 p.m. at Lugo Park on Elizabeth Street at Otis Avenue, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found a man between 35 and 40 years old with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a hospital but was later declared dead.

Another person was shot, but investigators believe the second victim with “minor injuries” was not involved in the incident. He was questioned by investigators and released.

2 people shot..1 of them died from his injuries, according to a Lt. W/LASD.

Elizabeth St., near Lugo Park & Teresa Hughes Elementary, is closed for investigation.

A resident said he was frightened to hear gunshots last night.

“I heard like, ‘Bam, bam, bam, bam,’” Jose Velasquez described. “I was thinking, ‘What was that?’ Then I saw all the police officers coming around.”

Velasquez added he thought it was “crazy” that the shooting occurred in his neighborhood.

“It hits home because it happened almost right in front of [my] house.”

It’s not clear whether the shooting is gang related.

While streets near Teresa Hughes Elementary School were blocked off for hours during the investigation, authorities do not believe the school operations will be impacted.