One Person Killed, Another Injured In Motorcycle Crash

A person was killed and at least one other was injured in a crash Sunday morning involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on the Angeles Crest Highway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said.

County firefighters and paramedics were dispatched about 9 a.m. to Angeles Crest Highway at Gould Mesa, where two people were rushed to an area hospital, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

Authorities said one person died, but it was unclear if the fatality occurred at the scene or at the hospital.

At 9:32 a.m., the California Highway Patrol blocked traffic on southbound Angeles Crest Highway at Gould Mesa, according to the CHP's Traffic Incident Information Page.

The incident was under investigation.

