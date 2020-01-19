One Person Killed, Another Injured In Motorcycle Crash

A person was killed and at least one other was injured in a crash Sunday morning involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on the Angeles Crest Highway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said.
County firefighters and paramedics were dispatched about 9 a.m. to Angeles Crest Highway at Gould Mesa, where two people were rushed to an area hospital, according to a county fire department dispatcher.
Authorities said one person died, but it was unclear if the fatality occurred at the scene or at the hospital.
At 9:32 a.m., the California Highway Patrol blocked traffic on southbound Angeles Crest Highway at Gould Mesa, according to the CHP's Traffic Incident Information Page.
The incident was under investigation.