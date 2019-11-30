Police: Intoxicated Man Choked California Officer

Authorities say a man allegedly choked a female police officer until she nearly passed out after she and other officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in Riverside.

Riverside police say 41-year-old Salvador Mario Martinez was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer and other charges. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Police say the officer is recovering from her injuries. A second officer was also hurt.

Officers initially responded to a report of an intoxicated man who was throwing things around inside a Riverside home. He was fighting with police when he allegedly began choking the officer and had to be pried off her.

It was not immediately clear if Martinez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

