Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones says he feels “very confident” on Election Day as he runs against Republican Roy Moore. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017)

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Roy Moore and a Democratic surge boosted by high African-Americans turnout led Doug Jones to his election upset apparent win in Alabama, NBC News' exit polls showed.

African Americans made up 29 percent of all Alabama voters, and they broke for Jones by a 96 percent-to-4 percent margin. That essentially matched Barack Obama’s performance with African Americans in the state in 2012. The counties that put Jones over the top on Election Night were the urban areas of Birmingham and Mobile.

Meanwhile, 52 percent of voters in Alabama said allegations against Moore were either "definitely" or "probably" true, and they broke for Democrat Doug Jones, 89 percent to 8 percent.