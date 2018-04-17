'Grit & Grace': Barbara Bush Remembered for Helping Others

Former first lady Barbara Bush attends day two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Barbara Bush, in her 1990 commencement address at Wellesley College, told the graduates: "Cherish your human connections."

"At the end of your life, you will never regret not having passed one more test, winning one more verdict or not closing one more deal," she said. "You will regret time not spent with a husband, a child, a friend or a parent."



On Tuesday, after reports of her death at age 92, many of those who had connected with Bush took to social media to remember her.

"Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman," former President Bill Clinton tweeted. "She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory."