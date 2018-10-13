Hillary Clinton's Security Clearance Withdrawn at Her Request - NBC Southern California
Hillary Clinton's Security Clearance Withdrawn at Her Request

"[Clinton] has no desire to have her clearance become part of an unprecedented partisan controversy," her attorney wrote

Published 2 hours ago

    This May 7, 2018, file photo shows Hillary Rodham Clinton in Auckland, New Zealand.

    The State Department says former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's security clearance has been withdrawn at her request, NBC News reported.

    Clinton's decision comes after Admiral William McRaven penned an op-ed in the Washington Post rebuking President Donald Trump's decision to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance in mid-August, according to her spokesperson Nick Merrill.

    On Aug. 30, Clinton's representative wrote a letter to the Bureau of Diplomatic Security at the U.S. State Department asking for a withdraw of her clearance "immediately."

    "[Clinton] has no desire to have her clearance become part of an unprecedented partisan controversy over the clearance process, for the reason eloquently stated by Admiral William McRaven," Clinton's attorney wrote.

