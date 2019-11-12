Live Updates: House Holds First Open Impeachment Hearing on President Trump - NBC Southern California
Live Updates: House Holds First Open Impeachment Hearing on President Trump

The first public hearing of the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment inquiry is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Wednesday

By Staff

Published Nov 12, 2019 at 2:42 PM | Updated 52 minutes ago

The House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearing Wednesday in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry. 

The two State Department witnesses — William Taylor, the charge d'affaires in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs  — will tell House investigators what they know about Trump's actions toward Ukraine, including the July phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that ignited the impeachment inquiry.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Wednesday. A live stream will be available on this page. Follow our live blog below throughout the proceedings for updates. 

  

