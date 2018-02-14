In this January 19, 2018, file photo, former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is interviewed at the Silicon Slopes Tech Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, amid reports Romney was interested in running for the Utah Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Mitt Romney is set to release a video message Thursday announcing his campaign for the Utah Senate seat soon to be vacated by Republican Orrin Hatch, two people close to Romney told NBC News.

The former presidential nominee and Massachusetts governor will follow that up with a campaign speech Friday at the Utah County Lincoln Day dinner Friday night, the sources said.

Hatch announced in January that he would be retiring at the end of his term, and Romney was reportedly interested in filling the seat.

And on Feb. 1, Romney said on social media that he would have a Feb. 15 announcement about the Utah Senate race.

