Trump: Lawyer Taping Client Is 'Totally Unheard of & Perhaps Illegal' - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Trump: Lawyer Taping Client Is 'Totally Unheard of & Perhaps Illegal'

Laws on taping private conversations differ from state to state, and it is not clear where Cohen recorded Trump

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump: Lawyer Taping Client Is 'Totally Unheard of & Perhaps Illegal'
    AP, File
    This June 21, 2018, file photo shows President Donald Trump in Washington.

    What to Know

    • It was reported by the New York Times that Michael Cohen secretly recorded a conversation he had with Donald Trump before the election

    • The pair allegedly discussed a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him

    • Trump responded to the report, tweeting it's "inconceivable" and "totally unheard of & perhaps illegal" that a lawyer would tape a client

    President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he "did nothing wrong" after reports surfaced that Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney, secretly recorded him shortly before the 2016 presidential election talking about buying the rights to the story of a former Playboy model who alleges she had an affair with Trump, NBC News reported.

    In his first public comments since a series of explosive reports in The New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Friday, Trump said it was "inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client — totally unheard of & perhaps illegal."

    The recording was seized in April when the FBI raided Cohen's office and hotel rooms in Manhattan, The Times reported, citing lawyers and others familiar with the recording. 

    Laws on taping private conversations differ from state to state, and it is not clear where Cohen recorded Trump. New York state, for example, has a "one-party consent" law, which makes it a crime to record an in-person or telephone conversation unless one party participating in the conversation consents.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices