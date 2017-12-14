Why Black Women Voters Stepped Up for Doug Jones

#BlackWomen trended on Twitter as many hailed African American women for playing a major role in driving Democrat Doug Jones' projected victory against Roy Moore in deep-red Alabama.
NBC News exit polls showed 96 percent of black voters supported Jones, with 98 percent of black women and 93 percent of black men backing him. One of the factors that motivated black women was the protection of their communities, DeJuana Thompson, co-founder of strategy firm Think Rubix, told NBC News.
“When you have rhetoric coming out about possible pedophilia, and when you’ve got rhetoric coming out about slashing critical resources to education and the programs that help sustain homes in the African-American community, black women are always going to show up for their communities,” Thompson said.
Through Woke Vote, a program Thompson founded to get millennials out to vote, she went to historically black colleges and universities and churches across the state to mobilize students and black women to vote.
“If you focus on African-American women you will bring along the men," Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said.