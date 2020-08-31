Find Your Polling Place for the November Election

Below, you'll find election day resources, including links to county elections offices and helpful tools to find your polling place.

Register to Vote

The voter registration deadline in California is 15 days before Election Day, so registration for the June election has passed. You can still register for the next election or "conditionally" register at a county elections office or vote center. The ballots will be processed once the county elections office completes voter verification.

What If I Just Moved?

If you already updated your address with the Department of Motor Vehicles or US Postal Service, your registration will automatically update. If not, click here to register.

I'm Not Even Sure I'm Registered

It's ok, the California Secretary of State has you covered. Just click here to check on your voter status.

Find Your Polling Place

Click on the link to your county elections office below to find your polling place. Note that some lists of locations have not yet been made available.

What If My Name Isn't on the Official Polling Place List?

Voters who believe they've registered, but arrive at a polling place only to find they're not on the official voter registration list can cast a provisional ballot. The same is true for vote-by-mail voters who did not receive a ballot or forgot to bring it to the polling place. Provisional ballots go into a special envelope, and they're counted after it's confirmed that you're registered to vote.

Find out how to check your provisional vote's status here.

What If I Changed My Name?

You'll need to re-register. Ideally, you'd first update your California driver's license or ID with the DMV.

Something Didn't Seem Right at the Polling Place

Do you know about California's Voter Bill of Rights? If you feel like your right to vote was violated or any of those conditions were not met, you can contact the Secretary of State.