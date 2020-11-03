What to Know About the Closely Contested Supervisor Race in LA County's Second District

What to Know Sen. Holly Mitchell and Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson are competing in LA County's 2nd District.

A lot had changed since March, when the two emerged from the primary election.

If Mitchell is elected, the county board once referred to as "five little kings" will be run by five women for the first time in its history.

Sen. Holly Mitchell and Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson are competing for progressive support in their bids to replace termed-out Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas in the county's 2nd District.

In the March three-way race that included former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry, Wesson picked up 29.9% of the vote to Mitchell's 29.0%. It is hard to overstate how much things have changed this then, but the November run-off is still closely contested.

Early on in the primary race, Wesson became the front-runner, with support from the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, County Supervisor Janice Hahn and other high-profile names. He is also backed by the powerful unions that represent county firefighters and sheriff's deputies, the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and others.

"Herb Wesson has been an outstanding partner and a champion in our

fight to improve the quality of life for all of our city's diverse communities,'' Garcetti said when announcing his early endorsement. "Herb understands how to bring people together to solve problems and deliver results like reducing homelessness, creating jobs, raising the minimum wage and expanding workforce training."

However, Mitchell gathered her own set of impressive political endorsements, including from Gov. Gavin Newson, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and County Supervisor Hilda Solis. She has labor support from the United Farm Workers and its co-founder, Dolores Huerta, as well as from unions representing healthcare workers and public defenders, among others.

"Senator Mitchell is adept at ensuring the needs of California's most vulnerable populations are accounted for in funding and legislation that improves day-to-day lives and strengthens communities,'' Newsom said in announcing his support for the senator.

Ridley-Thomas himself -- who is vying to replace Wesson in representing Los Angeles City Council District 10 -- has not endorsed either candidate seeking to serve the county's 2nd District, which covers an area ranging from downtown south through Inglewood and much of South Los Angeles to Carson, and as far west as Mar Vista.

The five-member county Board of Supervisors controls a $37 billion budget and more than 110,000 county employees working to combat homelessness, manage the county jail and hospital systems, and oversee child welfare, public safety and myriad other programs for more than 10 million county residents in 88 cities and unincorporated areas.

Both candidates can point to significant government experience. Wesson

joined the Los Angeles City Council 15 years ago and served as its president from 2011 until last December, when he voluntarily stepped down to focus on the county race. He was also state Assembly Speaker from 2002-04.

Mitchell, who came to the state Legislature from the nonprofit sector, chaired the state Budget and Fiscal Review Committee, dealing with the complexities of allocating billions of dollars in funding, and sat on multiple other Senate committees.

Voting by mail and in person is already well underway in Los Angeles County, but the race may be too close to call until well after the polls have closed on Election Day. If Mitchell is elected, the county board once referred to as "five little kings" will be run by five women for the first time in its history.