Donald Trump

Donald Trump Planning Return to Social Media With His Own Platform, Senior Adviser Says

Spokesman Jason Miller told Fox News on Sunday that the platform would “completely redefine the game," but offered few details

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is planning a return to social media -- on his own platform, a senior adviser said Sunday on Fox News, but offered few additional details.

Trump was suspended from all the major social media platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others -- since the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The former president was an incredibly active Twitter user and used social media to rally his base of supporters.

Politics

Local, state and national politics

Mexico 9 hours ago

Mexico Limits Non-Essential Travel on Southern Border

Tom Reed 13 hours ago

‘Sorry': GOP US Rep. Tom Reed Retiring Amid Misconduct Claim

Jason Miller, who was a spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told the network Sunday that Trump's platform would "completely change the game."

Miller said that "numerous companies" had approached Trump about social media opportunities.

Meanwhile, Twitter announced in a blog post last week that it is seeking input through a survey on how users believe it should handle world leaders' accounts and if they should be held to the same standards as other users.

That survey runs through April 12.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us