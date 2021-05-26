Eric Garcetti

LA Mayor Garcetti Selected by Biden Administration to Become U.S. Ambassador to India, AP Reports

Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been selected by the Biden Administration to become the U.S. ambassador to India, the Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

NBCLA reported earlier this month that Garcetti was in talks with the Biden administration about the position. NBCLA has reached out to Garcetti's office for comment.

Garcetti was widely rumored to be in the running for President Biden’s pick for Transportation secretary before Pete Buttigieg was nominated. He was said to be eager to land a new role after serving as mayor of Los Angeles since 2013.

Garcetti’s consideration for the India ambassadorship was earlier reported by Axios.

The move likely means an interim mayor will be appointed by the Los Angeles City Council.

It was not clear when the nomination would be announced, according to the person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to publicly comment on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity. The White House declined to comment and noted that “no one is final until they’re announced.”

The Associated Press also reported that former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve as his ambassador to China.

