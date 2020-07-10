The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
New Hampshire

Concern Over Turnout Was Factor in Postponing Trump Rally, GOP Advisers Say

Fears that the coronavirus and the weather would dampen the attendance helped postpone the New Hampshire re-election event

President Trump in Tulsa
Getty Images

Well before the call was made to postpone President Donald Trump’s Saturday re-election rally in New Hampshire, the warning lights were flashing red.

There were no signs of the typical throngs of supporters camped out days in advance for a good spot; the Republican governor said he would skip it, advising anyone at high risk to stay home over coronavirus concerns; fears of a repeat of Tulsa’s disappointing turnout weighed heavily; and then came the stormy weather reports, which could have further stifled attendance.

By the time the campaign announced that the Portsmouth event was off, citing “safety concerns” over a tropical storm barreling toward the Northeast on Friday afternoon, people close to the campaign said fears over low turnout also motivated the decision to scrap the event.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

Roger Stone 1 hour ago

Trump Commutes Sentence of Longtime Friend Roger Stone

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Trump Commutes Sentence of Longtime Ally Roger Stone

The coastal town is not currently expected to be hit directly by the storm, but the decision to reschedule over bad weather is a “convenient excuse” for the Trump 2020 team, one outside adviser told NBC News.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireDonald TrumpTropical Storm Fay
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us