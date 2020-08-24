The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen Records Campaign Ads Against Trump: Don't ‘Believe a Word He Utters'

The president's former lawyer, who was sentenced to prison, says his ex-boss thinks Americans are all "a bunch of fools"

In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, exits federal court in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, has recorded a series of anti-Trump ads that are scheduled to run during the Republican National Convention painting his former boss as a fraud, NBC News reports.

"Later this week, he's going to stand up and blatantly lie to you. I'm here to tell you he can't be trusted — and you shouldn't believe a word he utters," Cohen, who was convicted in 2018 of federal crimes, including making secret payments to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, says in the ad revealed Monday night.

Cohen, once one of Trump's most trusted employees, was sentenced in December 2018 for what a judge called a "veritable smorgasbord" of criminal conduct, including financial crimes and lying to Congress. He was released in May as part of a nationwide program allowing federal inmates to be transferred to other prisons or confined to their homes because of the pandemic.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

RNC 2020 1 hour ago

Top Moments: 2020 Republican National Convention Day 1

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Republicans Paint Dark Picture of Future If Trump Loses

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Michael CohenDonald TrumpElections 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us