Trump Told Bob Woodward He Knew in February That COVID-19 Was ‘Deadly Stuff' But Wanted to ‘Play It Down'

President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Sept. 8, 2020.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump acknowledged the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic in a February interview with journalist Bob Woodward, and acknowledged downplaying the threat in a March interview, according to an account of Woodward's new book.

“I wanted to always play it down,” Trump said in a March 19 call with Woodward, according to The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of Woodward's book "Rage." The book is scheduled to be released next week. MSNBC later aired recordings from Trump's interview Wednesday afternoon.

Trump was briefed on the virus in January, according to Woodward.

"This is deadly stuff," Trump told Woodward in a Feb. 7 phone call, NBC News reported.

