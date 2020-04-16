Michael Cohen

Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen to Be Released From Prison Early Over Virus Concerns

Michael Cohen will be released on May 1, his lawyer said Thursday night

In this May 30, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, right, leaves Federal Court, in New York.
AP/Richard Drew, File

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, will be released from his three-year prison sentence early because of concerns of the coronavirus continuing to spread among inmates behind bars, his lawyer said Thursday night.

Attorney Roger Bennett Adler said that Cohen, 53, will be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement, NBC News reports. He'll be released May 1 after a two-week quarantine at the prison, Adler said.

He was initially set to be released in November 2021.

