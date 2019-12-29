Riverside County Gas Prices Dropping

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped four-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.506.

The average price is 2.4 cents lower than one week ago and 25.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 23.1 cents higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It dropped 50.7 cents during a 51-day streak of falling prices that ended on Christmas Day, which brought the average price to its lowest amount

since Aug. 30.

The streak was the longest in Riverside County since a 55-day run from

Oct. 25-Dec. 18 last year