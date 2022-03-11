northridge

Shooting Near Cal State Northridge Campus Leaves Man Dead

Investigators say the victim and shooter had no ties to the university.

By City News Service

RMG

A man was fatally shot during an early-morning confrontation Friday in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 12:30 a.m. to the 18400 block of Dearborn Street, near the California State University Northridge campus regarding a shots fired call, said LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Witnesses told police a man had been shot by a gunman in an apartment, who then ran from the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Cervantes said.

Investigators say the victim and shooter had no ties to the university.

"Apparently the victim was here visiting, for one reason or another the suspect became upset with him and shot him,'' LAPD Detective Steve Castro said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

northridgeCSUNCal State University
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us