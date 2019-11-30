Snowfall Makes for Good Skiing but Difficult Road Conditions

Fresh powder from a recent storm will greet Southland skiers and snowboarders at local slopes this weekend, though the challenge may be getting there.

A storm earlier this week blanketed mountains across Southern California with up to 36 inches of snow, including Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood, which reported receiving one of its best November snowfalls in years.

Caltrans advised motorists heading for higher altitudes to come prepared with chains, even if vehicles are not required to be equipped with them.

"Yes, chain control is in effect in the mountain communities. Not all locations you are required to put them on, but bring them so you have them. This goes for your fancy 4WD/AWD vehicles too!'' the agency warned on Twitter. State Route 2 in the Angeles National Forest cannot be used to reach Mountain High from the west as it is closed from State Route 39 to the Grassy Hollow Campground.

Motorists can use the highway to get to the resort from the east, though chains are required.

Snow Summit and its sister ski resort, Bear Mountain, opened earlier this week and reported a new record for November with 54 inches of snowfall.

However, because of the heavy snowfall, State Route 18, the main highway to get to Big Bear, was closed in both directions from Green Valley Lake Road to State Route 38, according to Caltrans.

No estimated time for reopening was given by the agency.

As an alternative, motorists can access the Big Bear Mountain resorts by taking State Route 18 from Lucerne Valley into Big Bear, though Caltrans officials said, "If you have no immediate business on the mountain, go a different day! The snow and beautiful communities will still be there!"