See the course map and road closures for the 2024 LA Marathon

The 2024 LA Marathon begins at Dodger Stadium and passes through downtown LA, Hollywood, Beverly Hills and other communities before runners finish in Century City.

The excitement of the Los Angeles Marathon will meet the festive atmosphere of St. Patrick's Day this weekend.

The 39th running of the 26.2-mile marathon on Sunday will begin at Dodger Stadium and continue through several Los Angeles neighborhoods before the finish in Century City. About 25,000 participants are expected during race weekend, which features several events, including the marathon on St. Patrick's Day.

Here's what to know about the course and road closures.

LA Marathon race weekend schedule

Saturday
8 a.m. start: LA Big 5K, Dodger Stadium Lot H
9:45 a.m. start: LA Kids Run, Dodger Stadium Lot H
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Lifestyle Expo, Dodger Stadium Lot G

Sunday
7 a.m. start: Los Angeles Marathon, Dodger Stadium Lot H
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: LA Marathon Finish Line, Santa Monica Boulevard between Avenue of the Stars and Century Park East
8:15 a.m. start: Charity Half Marathon, Dodger Stadium Lot H
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Finish Festival, Century Park

2024 LA Marathon course map

The Stadium to the Stars course starts at Dodger Stadium, dips into the downtown LA, then eventually enters the Hollywood area, West Hollywood, Beverly Hill and finishes in Century City. The course includes some LA landmarks -- the Chinatown Dragon Gate, Olvera Street, Los Angeles City Hall, Little Tokyo, Cathedral of our Lady of Angels, Capitol Records Tower, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Grauman’s Chinese Theater, The Troubadour, Rodeo Drive, Route 66 and more.

The 2024 Los Angeles Marathon course map. Click for larger version.

2024 LA Marathon road closures map

Starting as early as 3 a.m., some roads along the marathon route will be partially or fully closed. Drivers near Dodger Stadium and other areas north of downtown LA, and in Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City and other communities will likely encounter road closures.


