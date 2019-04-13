CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 13: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs is restrained by Javier Baez #9 after being called out by the third base umpire during the ninth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field on April 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A controversial call ended Saturday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels, and outfielder Kyle Schwarber was steamed after the contest.

Schwarber, who was up with runners on second and third with two out, believed he held up his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Angels reliever Cody Allen. The third base umpire did not agree however, calling Schwarber out and ending the game.

That did not sit well with the slugger, and he made sure to get his money’s worth:

Schwarber was restrained by several teammates, including Javier Báez and Jason Heyward, and was taken by teammates from the playing field after the game.

The Cubs and Angels will wrap up their series on Sunday, weather permitting, at Wrigley Field.