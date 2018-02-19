 Feb. 20 Olympics Highlights in Photos: Shibutani Siblings, Brita Sigourney Win Bronze - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Winter Olympics Coverage
OLY-LA
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

Feb. 20 Olympics Highlights in Photos: Shibutani Siblings, Brita Sigourney Win Bronze

February 20 competition highlights from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. See previous days »
More Photo Galleries
Photos: Dodgers Start Spring Training in Arizona
Olympics Fans Wear Their National Spirit on Their Faces
Connect With Us
AdChoices