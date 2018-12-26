Former UCLA, LA Galaxy Coach Sigi Schmid Dies at 65

Head coach Sigi Schmid of the Los Angeles Galaxy listens as Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 speaks during a press conference at StubHub Center on March 30, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Sigi Schmid, longtime UCLA and former LA Galaxy coach, has died at age 65, the LA Galaxy confirmed to NBC4.

The 65-year-old German coach died on Tuesday, according to the LA Times.

Schmid began his coaching career with UCLA, where he managed the Bruins from 1980 to 1999. Schmid then went on to coach the United States Under-20 team before taking over the LA Galaxy in 1999.

Schmid returned to coaching the United States Under-20 team in 2005 before returning to Major League Soccer to coach the Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders.

Schmid returned to the LA Galaxy for a second stint in July of 2017 and resigned in September of 2018.

Schmid is survived by his wife, Valerie, and four children.