Lonzo Ball Out Until After All-Star Break - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Figure Skating
OLY-LA
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

Lonzo Ball Out Until After All-Star Break

Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton shared that Lonzo Ball went through a contact practice but felt soreness, so he'll sit out the next two games

By Shahan Ahmed

Published at 1:26 PM PST on Feb 13, 2018 | Updated at 5:03 PM PST on Feb 13, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		35311
    2
    Netherlands    		44210
    3
    Canada    		34310
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    9 Team USA Athletes to Watch in PyeongChang
    Getty Images
    Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers has been ruled out for the next two games (file photo: Haffey/Getty Images)

    Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball is still out.

    The "minor knee sprain," which was later clarified as a "minor MCL sprain" will force the 20-year-old to miss his 14th and 15th straight games with the affliction on Wednesday and Thursday night.

    Tuesday's practice in El Segundo, though, provided positive news on the Ball injury front, even if the ultimate news of the day was that the rookie would miss the next two games with his coach assuming Ball would also be ruled out of Friday's Rising Stars game, too.

    "There was some contact, which is the first time he's really done that," Lakers coach Luke Walton shared details of Ball's involvement in Tuesday's practice. "It wasn't up and down full court scrimmaging. It was half court. He looked good, but there was some discomfort."

    Lifelong Fan Isaiah Thomas Joins Lakers

    [LA] Lifelong Fan Isaiah Thomas Joins Lakers

    Isaiah Thomas speaks about joining the Los Angeles Lakers after being "brainwashed" to love the team as a child and also touches on the fun culture of the young team following Thomas' first practice at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo. (Shahan Ahmed)

    (Published Monday, Feb. 12, 2018)

    Walton added, "He did the most since hurting himself today, and he didn't pull himself out. He practiced the entire practice, so the progress is good."

    Ball hurt himself on Jan. 13 in Dallas and now has the entire All-Star Break to recover. Should he make his return in the first game after the NBA's mid-season recess, Ball will return to the court on Feb. 23 against the same Dallas Mavericks team at Staples Center. At the minimum, Ball will sit out for a month and 10 days, roughly six weeks.

    Over that time, the Lakers have added a dynamic new player that has fans curious. Isaiah Thomas was an MVP candidate at this same point a season ago when he was with the Boston Celtics, but a hip injury limited the point guard in the playoffs and a trade to Cleveland dramatically impacted the career trajectory of the point guard.

    At the trade deadline, Thomas landed in LA.

    "They were in the same group today," Walton said when asked if Ball and Thomas got any playing time together at Tuesday's practice. "They looked good. It's funny when you put skilled, intelligent basketball players on the same team, they seem to make each other, them and their unit, look good."

    Walton would not comment on whether he would start Thomas and Ball together when both players were healthy, but he confirmed that he would continue to stick with the same starters since changing the lineup in Brooklyn, which means Thomas will come off the bench in New Orleans.

    Lonzo Ball Talks About Knee Injury

    [LA] Lonzo Ball Talks About Knee Injury

    After missing more than three weeks with an MCL sprain, Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball spoke to reporters about his time on the sidelines, recovery from injury and his prospects of being available for the Rising Stars Challenge on All-Star Weekend (Shahan Ahmed)

    (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

    Follow SoCal Sports 4 You for the latest in professional sports across Southern California: Twitter | Facebook | RSSNBCLA iPhone/iPad App

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices