When the locker room opened, Los Angeles Lakers rookie forward Kyle Kuzma sat straight-faced in a chair in front of his locker.

Kuzma dropped 30 points in a 43-minute performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, but he didn't look like a 22-year-old rookie soaking in his 30-point night, which led the Lakers to a 122-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in overtime.

Instead, Kuzma's tweaked right ankle was soaking in a tub of ice, after the former University of Utah Ute had played 36 minutes the night before on the same hurt ankle that has bothered him since he hurt it against the Denver Nuggets on Mar. 19.

He played 39 minutes that night, too.

"He plays to exhaustion and then most times plays through it," Lakers coach Luke Walton said about Kuzma on Wednesday night. "They have the saying, 'Fatigue makes a coward of us all.' And that’s true, except for a few special players. And they know how to fight through that. I thought Kuz did that tonight."

The coach added, "There's been some nights when he'll tell me, like, 'I need a break. I just need one.' And I'll get him out, but tonight I could tell, he wasn't going to ask to come out of that game. He was going to fight through it."

At one point late in the game, Kuzma fell down and stayed there. The television cameras caught his chest puffing up with every inhale and collapsing with every exhale. He just lay there for a moment until the cameras caught him mouthing the words, "I'm just trying to catch my breath."

Playing through injury and playing through exhaustion are building the lore of the Flint, Michigan native, and both of those qualities were on display Wednesday night. With his foot soaking in the tub, a reporter remarked, "I couldn't tell if you were limping or strutting at the end of the game."

"Probably a bit of both," Kuzma retorted.

After pushing the bucket of ice away, Kuzma sat with a serious look and waited while veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished up his postgame interview for the throng of reporters and cameras.

Then, rookie Josh Hart stepped up to take the spotlight, as Kuzma listened intently and waited to interrupt with a smart comment. On this night, one play in particular stood out, of course: Hart missing the potential game winner at the end of regulation.

"That was kind of the second option if they denied Kuzma," Walton explained the play at the end of regulation. "We were going to Kuzma at the end of the game, but the shot Josh ended up getting was as good of a shot as you could possibly ask for."

Hart missed a lay-up, a "gimme" that would drop 99 out of 100 times.



"He closed his eyes and got scared," Kuzma interrupted Hart's press conference.

Hart returned serve, "If I would've tried to dunk it and missed it, I would've been you."

Hart won this round of postgame jabs. Then, Kuzma stood up and answered questions.

"Just kill," Kuzma responded, when asked about his mentality at the start of overtime. Just to try to win. I didn't want to lose that game. We have been losing the past couple of games, so I just tried to kill."

In the overtime, Kuzma scored six points. The Spurs scored four. Kuzma killed, and the Lakers won.

Then, Kuzma limped to the showers on a beaten up ankle after another 40-plus. Only four more games to go.