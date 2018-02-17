Larry Nance Jr. competes in the 2018 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest at Staples Center on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

On Saturday night, the NBA's All Star weekend featured the annual trio of fan favorite competitions: the 3-Point Contest; Slam Dunk Contest and the Skills Competition.

First up, Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets claimed the title in the Skills Competition, as the LA-native took advantage of being close to home.

"I'm not actually from the valley," Dinwiddie said when asked about being from Woodland Hills. "I just went to school out there. I'm actually from L.A."

After Dinwiddie cleared the court, the festivities turned to the sharp shooting talents in the league. The three-point contest featured another hometown hopeful in Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron James: "I Will Definitely Not 'Shut Up and Dribble'"

LeBron James responded to comments made by a Fox News commentator that questioned the NBA star's right to talk politics and scolded James to "shut up and dribble" (Shahan Ahmed) (Published Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018)

Larry Nance Sr and Larry Nance Jr

Side by side pic.twitter.com/5O487kHV84 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 18, 2018

Unfortunately, George threw up blanks and promptly exited the competition in the opening round. LA Clippers forward Tobias Harris, though, caught fire in the opening round and joined Klay Thompson and Devin Booker into the final round of the sharp shooting contest.

Entering the night as the favorite, Thompson recorded a strong score of 25 points, but Booker's record tally of 28 gave the Phoenix Suns guard the three-point shooting title.

"I'm going dunk contest next," Booker joked after the victory. "No, I'm just kidding. No, you know, obviously, hopefully I can come back and maybe win it again."

Kyle Kuzma Speaks About Using His Platform

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma was asked about recent comments directed at LeBron James by a Fox News commentator telling the basketball player to "shut up and dribble" and the Lakers rookie spoke about the importance of using his platform to speak out during All-Star Weekend on Feb. 16, 2018 (Shahan Ahmed) (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

Sideline view of Larry Nance's first dunk. pic.twitter.com/dpJxTXXVjM — RealGM (@RealGM) February 18, 2018

Finally, the night concluded with the highly anticipated Slam Dunk contest. Former Laker Larry Nance Jr., who was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the NBA Trade Deadline, changed into his dad's old Phoenix Suns jersey for his first dunk of the night. Nance's father, who was in attendance, won the first ever Slam Dunk Contest and appreciated his son recreating pop's classic dunk.

"It was awesome," Nance said about mimicking his father in front of an international audience. "Very cool moment for my family."



Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell took the lead after the first round, with Nance finishing second and qualifying for the final round.

NBA All Star Weekend Events Around LA

Fans can jump into the NBA All-Star Weekend experience by attending the various events around Los Angeles for the occasion. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

Dennis Smith Jr. is on something DIFFERENT �� (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/0dHexUu0zb — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 18, 2018

In the final round, Mitchell and Nance went head-to-head, and both players put up 50-point perfect dunks. Mitchell eventually claimed the victory with a 360 dunk that gave him a two-point edge in the final round: 98-96.