A Walk in the Park: The Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 Walk Up Songs

A walk in the park.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be playing the 2020 shortened MLB season this year without fans in attendance. However, that doesn't mean the players, or the fans themselves from home, won't be able to hear the walk-up music as the hitter steps into the batter's box.

A player's walk-up music is often one of the most underrated aspects of the game of baseball. In a sport clouded by how much time is wasted, the walk-up song offers an opportunity for a player to not only entertain fans, but also give them a brief glimpse into their personality.

Every year, NBC LA brings you the walk-up songs for your Los Angeles Dodgers.

Early in the season, it's an afterthought for players, some prefer to keep the same music year-after-year for superstitious reasons—cough, cough, Clayton Kershaw—others, will constantly change their music throughout the season as new music comes out, adjusting to their mood throughout the season.

The Dodgers added some new players in 2020 including 2018 American League MVP, Mookie Betts, and 2018 American League All-Star reliever Blake Treinen.

Courtesy of the Dodgers in-game mix master, DJ Severe, here are the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs (UPDATED on July 23):

Mookie Betts: "I Love My City" by Ernest K. & "Walk Em Down" by NLE Choppa

Joc Pederson: "Famous" by Adam Doleac

Corey Seager: "The Way I Talk" by Morgan Wallen

Justin Turner: "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran & "Turn Down For What" by DJ Snake and Lil Jon.

A.J. Pollock: "The Chain," by Fleetwood Mac

Cody Bellinger: "Hotel California," by The Eagles

Chris Taylor: "Copperhead Road" by Steve Earle and "Zombie" by the Cranberries

Enrique Hernandez: "25/8" by Bad Bunny & "A Correr los Lakers" by El Alfa, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Archangel

Max Muncy: "Welcome to the Party" by Diplo, French Montana & "Hot (Remix)" by Young Thug

Austin Barnes: "Heavy Hitter" by Jack Harlow

Will Smith: "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith

Clayton Kershaw: "We Are Young" by fun. and "No Scrubs" by TLC

Walker Buehler: "Bulls on Parade" by Rage Against the Machine

Ross Stripling: "Like I Love You" by Justin Timberlake

Scott Alexander: "Who Am I" by Snoop Dogg

Julio Urias: "Mexico Lindo Y Querido" by Vicente Fernandez

Kenley Jansen: "California Love," by 2Pac, Roger, and Dr. Dre

Pedro Baez: "Banda De Camion (Remix) by El Alfa

Joe Kelly: "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo

Matt Beaty: "7000x" by Judah & the Lion

Gavin Lux: "Work REMIX" by A$AP Ferg, "Skybox" by Gunna, & "News or Something" by Future.

Edwin Rios: "Butterfly Effect" by Travis Scott

Blake Treinen: "The Outsiders" by Eric Church

If you want to listen to any of these songs, we made a Spotify Playlist of them available here: